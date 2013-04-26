Chris Ivory dealt to New York Jets for fourth-round pick

Around the League

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets found their quarterback of the future on Friday night. They might have landed their next starting running back as well.

The Jets sent their fourth-round pick (No. 106 overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for running back Chris Ivory. The Saints then traded both of their fourth-round picks for the Dolphins' 82nd overall pick, which they used to take Georgia defensive tackle John Jenkins.

The trade had been in the works for more than a week. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network that he "would not be surprised" if the Jets and Ivory struck a deal on a long-term contract.

Ivory enters a Jets backfield that's in transition following Shonn Greene's departure to the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Mike Goodson was signed to a three-year contract in March. We suspect Ivory will have the inside track at being the primary back at the Meadowlands.

Ivory was lost in the shuffle with the Saints, who already have a logjam at the position with Pierre Thomas, Darren Sproles and Mark Ingram. Ivory will have a much clearer path to playing time with a Jets offense that is changing by the minute.

UPDATE: The Jets wasted little time locking Ivory up. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday the team reached agreement in principle on a three-year deal for the running back. Precise terms aren't known, but Rapoport is told it's starter money.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

