Chris Ivory could miss extended time for New York Jets

ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini reported Monday that the Jets are "not expecting a quick rebound" after Ivory re-injured his hamstring during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Buffalo Bills.
It is the same hamstring Ivory hurt on the first day of training camp, but the strain is in a different spot. The initial hamstring injury wiped out a good portion of his training camp, and the Jets are prepared for a similar absence this time around.
With Ivory gone, Bilal Powell becomes the Jets' clear-cut No. 1 option out of the backfield. Powell set career highs with 149 yards on 27 attempts against the Bills.
To this point, general manager John Idzik has swung and missed in his attempt to remake the Jets' backfield. Ivory can't stay on the field, while Mike Goodson remains off the grid as he completes his four-game suspension.
The days of Curtis Martin running free in the secondary seem so long ago.