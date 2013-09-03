Chris Ivory behind Bilal Powell on Jets' RB depth chart

Powell currently sits atop the depth chart found on the Jets' official website. Chris Ivory and newly acquired Alex Green are listed as backups as the team prepares for its Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ivory was the presumptive starter before training camp, but a lingering hamstring injury and unimpressive preseason (14 carries for 28 yards) kept him from seizing control of the job. Powell sandwiched two dreary performances against the Detroit Lions and New York Giants with a strong outing (seven carries for 68 yards) against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The missing piece right now is Mike Goodson, who begins his four-game suspension Sunday. Powell could find himself phased out of the rotation if he's unable to make an impact before Week 5.
Ivory will see work Sunday, regardless of his current place in the pecking order. He remains the favorite to be the Jets' leading rusher by season's end.