Chris Houston: Randy Moss just 'a possession receiver'

Randy Moss scored a touchdown in his NFL return Sunday, but one upcoming opponent said the receiver isn't the epic playmaker you remember.
Six days before the San Francisco 49ers meet the Detroit Lions, cornerback Chris Houston called Moss a "possession receiver" who can't "take the top off" anymore, according to the Detroit News.
Moss was targeted four times by Alex Smith on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, finishing with four catches for 47 yards. Moss' touchdown reception was the product of a blown coverage.
"He had a lot of juice," 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said, via the Bay Area News Group. "He blocked well. He got open. He was a great big target in there a couple times, and so was Mario Manningham and (Michael) Crabtree."
If Moss has lost a step or two, defenses will adjust and his main value to the 49ers -- as a deep threat who spreads defenses -- will be lost. Time will tell if that's truly the case, but at the very least, Houston earned himself some airtime on "Sunday Night Football."
Collinsworth equals currency.