Chris Houston comes to the defense of Lions secondary

Advanced metrics support Houston's claim that the pass defense was very good for much of the 2011 season. Over the first 10 games of the 2011 season, the Lions secondary allowed an average of 192.8 passing yards per game. In the final six games of the season, a stretch of the scheduled that included two meetings with the Green Bay Packers, a road game against the New Orleans Saints (played without a suspended Ndamukong Suh) and a game against a San Diego Chargers offense that averaged over 275 passing yards per game on the season, the Lions allowed an average of 317.2 passing yards per game. When you adjust for opponent, which Football Outsiders does, the Lionshad the league's fourth-best pass defense in 2011. The 21 interceptions, the fifth-highest total in the league, also cannot be ignored when evaluating the performance of the pass defense last season.