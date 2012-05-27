Around the League

Presented By

Chris Houston comes to the defense of Lions secondary

Published: May 27, 2012 at 02:25 AM

The Detroit Lions are coming off a season where they ranked 22nd against the pass and were shredded for 928 yards in their final two games, including 459 in a 45-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the wild card round of the playoffs. Lions cornerback Chris Houston doesn't want to make excuses, but he thinks there were mitigating circumstances for those poor performances. The 2007 second round pick out of Arkansas by the Atlanta Falcons, who is entering a contract year, believes the Lions' secondary is actually underrated, writes Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press.

"Definitely," Houston said of the underrated label. "I think so. ... The last two games of the season it was kind of a drop-off. We had a lot of injuries and guys trying to play through injuries. But a lot of people didn't see that (when) they're coming to the game.

"There are no excuses, but for those 14, 13 games, we were up there at the top. So if we can stay healthy we're going to surprise a lot of people."

A quick check of the injury reports for Week 17 and the following week's playoff game show that Aaron Berry (a potential starter this season) and free safety Louis Delmas were "Doubtful" and Houston and safety Amari Spievey were "Questionable" for the regular season finale. Delmas, Houston and cornerback Alphonso Smith were listed on the injury report the following week as "Probable", as most players tend to be for playoff games.

Advanced metrics support Houston's claim that the pass defense was very good for much of the 2011 season. Over the first 10 games of the 2011 season, the Lions secondary allowed an average of 192.8 passing yards per game. In the final six games of the season, a stretch of the scheduled that included two meetings with the Green Bay Packers, a road game against the New Orleans Saints (played without a suspended Ndamukong Suh) and a game against a San Diego Chargers offense that averaged over 275 passing yards per game on the season, the Lions allowed an average of 317.2 passing yards per game. When you adjust for opponent, which Football Outsiders does, the Lionshad the league's fourth-best pass defense in 2011. The 21 interceptions, the fifth-highest total in the league, also cannot be ignored when evaluating the performance of the pass defense last season.

That was last year, though, and all anyone may remember is Matt Flynn and Drew Brees torching the secondary for big plays in a pair of Lions losses to end their season. With starter Eric Wright signing a five-year, $37.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opening days of free agency, and the Lions addressing that loss with Jacob Lacy and three mid-to-late round draft picks, it's understandable why there are so many question marks about this unit. With a little help from the front seven, Houston thinks the secondary can deliver.

"The secondary can definitely help this team," Houston said according to Terry Foster of The Detroit News. "But it goes hand in hand. The defensive line and linebackers got to put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and when the ball is up in the air, we got to make plays. That is how it goes."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW