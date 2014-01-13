Chris Harris tore right ACL in Denver Broncos' win

Cornerback Chris Harris suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's 24-17 win over the San Diego Chargers, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. USA Today first reported the news and John Fox confirmed the severity of the injury Monday.
The corner will do pre-rehab and have surgery in a few weeks, per Rapoport.
Harris left the game midway through the third quarter and did not return.
Harris is one of Denver's most invaluable defenders and a big loss as the Broncos prepare to face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC title game.
After Harris went out Sunday, San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers torched his replacement, Quentin Jammer, often as the Chargers mounted a fourth-quarter comeback. Jammer repeatedly was burned and after the game admitted he "played like (crud)," according to The Denver Post.
There is a chance that, facing Brady, Denver could move veteran cornerback Champ Bailey back outside after starting him at nickel back.
In their first meeting against the Patriots, the Broncos' defense broke down after the first half when Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie injured himself on a Hail Mary in the second quarter and missed the rest of the contest. This time, the Broncos will face Brady for an entire game without one their top cornerbacks.