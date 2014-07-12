Chris Harris: 'Super Bowl or bust' for Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are five months removed from the February beatdown they absorbed at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII. Everything they've done since tells of the team's desire to get back to the mountaintop.
"Guys know what's at stake this year, at least they should -- it's Super Bowl or bust for us," cornerback Chris Harris told ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold.
"It means a lot for this team for all of us to come back and hit the ground running fast," Harris continued. "Especially the young guys, if they weren't paying attention at OTAs and minicamp, but to make this Broncos team this year, these cats on defense better be working out because Peyton Manning will make you look crazy."
Denver's offseason centered around adding physicality on both sides of the ball. DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib and T.J. Ward bring toughness to a defense that also welcomes back a healthy Von Miller, safety Rahim Moore and run-stuffers Derek Wolfe and Kevin Vickerson.
The high-flying offense should pick up where it left off if wideout Emmanuel Sanders can adequately replace Eric Decker and if Montee Ball can handle bell-cow duties for an attack that will -- as always -- rely heavily on the brains and arm of Peyton.
July is a month flush with heady predictions and tedious promises bound to wind up on the trash heap come December. The Broncos have earned the right to push their expectations to the limit.
