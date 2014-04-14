Chris Culliver pleads not guilty to hit-run, brass knuckles charges

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers cornerback Chris Culliver has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor hit-and-run charges and felony possession of brass knuckles.
Culliver was arrested on March 28 after San Jose police say he struck a bicyclist, then rammed a witness' vehicle that was blocking him from leaving until officers arrived. The San Jose Mercury News reported that he entered his plea on Friday in Santa Clara County Superior Court.
In 2013, Culliver created controversy by expressing anti-gay sentiments in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. He has since undergone sensitivity training and done outreach work with an organization that supports lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.
His case is among a string of recent legal problems for 49ers players, including the arrest Sunday of linebacker Aldon Smith.
Copyright 2014 by The Associated Press