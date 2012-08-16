Chris Cooley out to show versatility for Redskins

Injuries have limited Washington Redskins tight end Chris Cooley to just 28 games over the last three seasons, including a career-low five games (and eight receptions) in 2011.
Due $3.8 million in base salary this season, Cooley likely needs to stay healthy to preserve his spot on the roster. Cooley tells the "NFL AM" crew that his knee has held up well this summer, allowing him to demonstrate his versatility.
"Everything's been great for me in training camp, so far," Cooley said. I think everyone's nervous when they come back with injury, but I haven't missed a practice, I've been feeling better and better every day and, as a player, that gives you a ton of confidence.
"I'm really starting to get excited about becoming kind of the player I was."
Cooley is behind franchise player Fred Davis on the tight end depth chart, so the Redskins have been moving the 30-year-old from Utah State around the offense, even playing the 252-pounder at fullback.
"I think one of my biggest assets is that I'm very capable of moving around in this offense," said Cooley. "It's the third year, for me, in Kyle and Mike Shanahan's offense and I understand it extremely well.
"I think to see me everywhere (on offense) would be what I would hope for and that's kind of where I began my success in the NFL in that Joe Gibbs, H-Back-type of offense and that's what I;d like to do here."
Cooley had one rushing attempt for one yard in the Redskins' preseason opener. Their next preseason game is Saturday night against the Chicago Bears.