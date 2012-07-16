Chris Cooley must stay healthy to stay with Redskins

Potential camp casualty: Knee injuries limited tight end Chris Cooley to just eight receptions in five games last season. In fact, the two-time Pro Bowl pick had his knee drained 15 times, or as official playing-time documents show, once for every 11.6 snaps he played last season. The newly 30-year-old Cooley has acknowledged he's slower than he once was, and he's now the No. 2 tight end in Washington behind Fred Davis. If Cooley's knee continues to be an issue, it might be hard for Mike Shanahan (who outed Cooley's knee drainage issues last season) to keep the veteran around on a $3.8 million base salary.