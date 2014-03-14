Chris Cook, San Francisco 49ers strike 1-year deal

With Carlos Rogers sent packing and Tarell Brown testing the open market, the San Francisco 49ers used Friday to add another helping hand at the cornerback position.
Chris Cook signed a one-year deal with the 49ers, the team announced. Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee first reported the news.
The former Minnesota Vikings defender is a rangy, 6-foot-2 press-coverage corner who looms as a low-risk, short-term signing in the same vein of past deals handed to Eric Wright and Perrish Cox.
Cook -- who ranked No. 95 out of 110 eligible corners last season, per Pro Football Focus -- will compete against Wright, Tramaine Brock and Dax Swanson for snaps across from Chris Culliver, but we also expect the 49ers to mine the draft for corner talent after adding additional bodies through free agency.
