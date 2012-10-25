Chris Cook out for Minnesota Vikings with broken arm

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chris Cook left his team's 36-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night with an injury that coach Leslie Frazier on Friday said was a broken arm. Frazier said immediately after the game that Cook had suffered a broken wrist.
Cook, who suffered the injury to his right arm making a tackle in the second quarter Thursday, was placed on injured reserve but designed to return. The Bucs immediately capitalized on his injury, scoring a touchdown on the next play.
"He's distraught," Frazier said Friday, adding that Cook will be out seven to eight weeks and will undergo surgery.
The Star Tribune reported that Robinson and defensive back A.J. Jefferson are likely to fill in going forward. The Vikings haven't announced a corresponding roster move after Cook was placed on IR.
Cook, a third-year pro, had started all seven games for the Vikings this season and entered Thursday with one sack and five passes defensed to go with 22 tackles.