Chris Clemons released by Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks released defensive end Chris Clemons on Wednesday, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported, per a source involved.
It long has been speculated that Clemons would be collateral damage if the Seahawks re-signed Michael Bennett. While Bennett signed for a bit cheaper than some pass rushers on the open market, it wasn't enough to save Clemons' job in Seattle.
The defensive end missed the first two games last season after suffering an ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs. Clemons started 14 games, including the playoffs, in 2013, but never was the dominant pass rusher he was during his first three seasons in Seattle, when he compiled 33.5 sacks.
Cutting Clemons will save the Seahawks $7.5 million in salary-cap space. Some of the money could be used on veteran pass rusher Jared Allen, who NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported is meeting with Seattle.
Still returning to form from the ACL surgery, Clemons came in at No. 85 on Around The League's top 99 free-agent tracker.
The 32-year-old pass rusher should be a candidate to follow other former Seahawks down the pipeline to Gus Bradley and the Jacksonville Jaguars.