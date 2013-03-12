Chris Clemons, Miami Dolphins reunite for one year

Expected to be one of the most active teams in free agency, the Miami Dolphins have not disappointed. After locking up wide receiver Brian Hartline, Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland landed the top receiver on the market in former Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher Mike Wallace.
Before stealing linebacker Dannell Ellerbe away from the Baltimore Ravens, Ireland re-signed one of his own key defensive players. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told NFL.com's Jeff Darlington on Tuesday that free safety Chris Clemons is returning to the Dolphins on a one-year contract.
A tier-three safety in Around The League's free agency primer, Clemons is coming off a career-high 99 tackles while starting all 16 games for new defensive coordinator Kevin Coyle.
Still just 27 years old, Clemons is a solid starter who will help maintain stability in the Dolphins' secondary while the team restocks at cornerback.