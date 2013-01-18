Chris Clemons, Kam Chancellor undergo surgery

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Chris Clemons and safety Kam Chancellor underwent early offseason surgery on Thursday.
Clemons tweeted that Dr. James Andrews completed surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee, which was injured during the Seahawks' wild-card victory over the Washington Redskins.
On Wednesday, Clemons tweeted that he took pre-surgery lessons from Robert Griffin III at Andrews' office, as the most recent star athlete to go under the doctor's knife.
Chancellor underwent surgery for an undisclosed lower right leg injury and posted a picture on Instagram of his foot in a walking boot. The Seahawks later confirmed the surgery, also tweeting out the same picture.
Both young players played a key role this season in making the Seattle defense one of the most stalwart groups in the NFL. Clemons' absence was particularly evident in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.