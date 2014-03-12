Chris Clemons, Jacksonville Jaguars strike contract

Can we finally getdirect flights from Seattle to Jacksonville? It would only help all the former Seahawks who continue to make the southeastward trek to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Defensive end Chris Clemons is the latest player in the process of making a quick jersey switch, appearing poised to join former Seattle defensive coordinator Gus Bradley in Jacksonville.
The team isn't planning on letting Clemons walk out the door without putting his John Hancock on a contract. NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the sides are close to a multiyear deal, according to a source close to the player.
Clemons was never himself in 2013 after suffering an ACL injury during the 2012 playoffs. He had 33.5 sacks in the three seasons prior to last year. A return to form in Jacksonville is not out of the question, even at 32 years old.
He would join ex-Seahawks defensive line-mate Red Bryant, who already made the move to Jacksonville this week.
Clemons is plenty familiar with Bradley's defense and is an immediate upgrade on the current pass rushers on the Jags' roster.
UPDATE:The Jaguars and Clemons have reached an agreement, a source close to the player told NFL Media's Albert Breer. The defensive end will sign Thursday.