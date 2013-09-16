Chris Clark signs two-year extension with Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have signed backup tackle Chris Clark to a two-year extension through 2015.
Clark is the second offensive lineman to sign a two-year extension in the last week, joining center Manny Ramirez, who signed his deal after making his first NFL start at center in Denver's opener.
Clark is a fifth-year pro who has played in 42 regular-season games, including six starts at tight end in 2011.
He was the Broncos' left tackle all offseason while Ryan Clady was rehabbing from shoulder surgery and awaiting the big contract extension he signed in July.
Clark, who spent his first two NFL seasons on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, has played in all of Denver's games since 2011, mostly on special teams.
