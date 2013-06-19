Chris Christie: Dallas Cowboys my favorite NFL team

While talking to students at Samsel Upper Elementary School on Tuesday, New Jersey's governor, Chris Christie, revealed his favorite sports teams. Those teams included the New York Mets, New York Knicks, New York Rangers and ...
" ... my favorite football team is not the New York Giants, it's not the New York Jets and it's not the Philadelphia Eagles. Get ready now: My favorite football team (is) the Dallas Cowboys -- which, by the way -- is not the smartest thing for the governor of New Jersey to want to be, is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys," Christie said.
For a man with an insurmountable lead in every poll for re-election, we're guessing it's not the dumbest confession of all time either.
Christie explained to the students why he didn't choose to root for one of the local teams when growing up.
"I was a big fan when I was your age," he said. "I was a big fan of Roger Staubach, who was the quarterback for the Cowboys back then. The Giants and the Jets pretty much stunk when I was a kid and my father was a Giants fan. I used to remember watching him when I was eight, nine years old and every Sunday he would watch the Giants and yell at the TV set. I used to think to myself, 'Why would I want to root for a team that makes you angry?'"
Clearly, Christie is trying to line up those Texas votes for a potential presidential run in 2016.