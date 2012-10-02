Chris Carr joins San Diego Chargers on one-year contract

Looking to replenish a banged-up defensive backfield, the San Diego Chargers announced Tuesday they signed veteran cornerback Chris Carr to a one-year contract.
"Chris is an experienced player," coach Norv Turner said in a release. "He's been a starter so he brings experience. He can play in the slot and on the outside. He's a good addition for us."
The Chargers have been battling injuries at the cornerback position, with starter Quintin Jammer and backup Shareece Wright both turning up on the Week 4 injury report.
"I'm extremely excited to join the Chargers," Carr said in the release. "I know a lot of coaches on this staff and a lot of players. They're a contender and a good team that competes year after year."
Carr joins the Chargers after spending training camp with the Minnesota Vikings. The eight-year pro has six interceptions and 32 passes defensed in his career.
Carr also is a threat as a returner in San Diego, having averaged 24.6 yards per kickoff return in his career.