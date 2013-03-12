Chris Canty, Baltimore Ravens reach three-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens now have something that qualifies as good news to take out of the first day of NFL free agency.
The Ravens fortified their defensive line Tuesday by signing free-agent defensive tackle Chris Canty, who posted a picture of his signed contract from his Instagram account.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported that Canty's contract is worth $8 million over three years, with $2.8 million guaranteed. The Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs all were interested in Canty's services. Interestingly, Breer reported that Packers doctors wouldn't sign off on Canty after his physical.
Canty comes to Baltimore after spending the last four seasons with the New York Giants. He appeared in nine games last season, finishing with 26 tackles and three sacks. He adds much-needed depth to a Ravens defensive line that lacked depth behind Haloti Ngata. They got by with Ma'ake Kemoeatu and Terrence Cody last season.
Canty isn't a star, but he represents an upgrade.
The play of the defensive line will need to improve as the Ravens rebuild a linebacker unit that now has lost Ray Lewis and Dannell Ellerbe, who agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins earlier Tuesday. Paul Kruger also is history after agreeing to a big deal with the Cleveland Browns.