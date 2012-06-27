Chris Berman to call 'Monday Night Football' Week 1

Mike and Mike are out. Chris Berman and Trent Dilfer are in.
ESPN confirmed a report from SportsByBrooks on Wednesday that Berman will call his first NFL regular season game as a play-by-play announcer during the "Monday Night Football" Week 1 doubleheader nightcap. Dilfer will be his color man; Brad Nessler and Dilfer worked the game last year.
Berman has become an increasingly controversial figure in recent years as fans have loudly complained about his coverage on golf and elsewhere on social media. Then again, he built his name more than anything on his NFL coverage on "NFL Primetime" with Tom Jackson. (I'm one of the many kids that shirked all familial and other responsibilities every Sunday night to make sure I watched every minute of Primetime).
The Week 1 doubleheader this year features Bengals-Ravens at 7 p.m. ET and Chargers-Raiders in the nightcap. Look for the first cries of "Norv Turner is on the hot seat" sometime in the fourth quarter.