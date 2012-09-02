Chris '7-Eleven' Hogan joins Dolphins' practice squad

Chris Hogan, renowned for his abilities to always be open, similar to select 7-Eleven franchises, has landed on his feet.
Two days after he was released by the Miami Dolphins, the "Hard Knocks" star was signed to Miami's practice squad, the team announced.
Hogan was an undrafted also-ran on the Dolphins' roster before "Hard Knocks" producers singled him out for a segment on the second episode of the popular reality series. Reggie Bush was impressed by Hogan's ability to find pockets in the secondary, giving him the long-winded moniker "Chris Hogan, Always Open, 7-Eleven." Even Dolphins opponents took to the nickname, albeit in a derisive sense.
Despite the positive press, Hogan was unable to make much of an impact on the field during the preseason. Hogan was held without a catch in Miami's final two games. His high-water mark was Week 2, when he had three catches for 30 yards against the Carolina Panthers.
Hogan's release on Friday threw cold water on Bush's famous contention. A move to the practice squad signals the hope his nickname can one day ring true.