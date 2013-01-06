Around the League

Presented By

Chip Kelly will stay at Oregon, not make jump to NFL

Published: Jan 06, 2013 at 03:14 PM

Chip Kelly has said "thanks, but no thanks" to the NFL. Again.

Rosenthal: EaglesBrowns strike out

chip-kelly-130106-IL2.jpg

Chip Kelly was the first choice of the Browns and Eagles, but now both teams must turn to Plan B, Gregg Rosenthal writes. More...

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported late Sunday night that Kelly told the Philadelphia Eagles he has decided to remain the head coach at the University of Oregon, according to a team source. This comes after a weekend in which Kelly had extended talks with the Eagles and Cleveland Browns. Kelly also met with the Buffalo Bills, who since have agreed to terms with Syracuse coach Doug Marrone.

Kelly had a long meeting with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and CEO Joe Banner on Friday in Arizona, and a source told Rapoport the sides were very close to a deal. Kelly then met with the Eagles on Saturday in a discussion that lasted several hours, bumping a scheduled follow-up meeting with the Browns in the process. Rapoport reported Sunday that the Browns were rebooting their search, and Kelly told the Eagles later in the day that he was staying at Oregon.

Rapoport reported Sunday that Oregon booster and Nike co-founder Phil Knight made a strong push to keep Kelly with the Ducks, according to a source with knowledge of the process. It is believed Knight's sway played a substantial role in Kelly's decision.

This is the second year Kelly has flirted with a leap to the NFL, only to decide the college ranks were a better fit. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believed they were close to landing the coach this time last year. The Bucs quickly moved on and hired Greg Schiano. Now the Browns and Eagles must do the same, with no clear favorites for their respective jobs at this time.

If Kelly tests the waters again in 2014, it will be interesting to see if NFL teams pursue him with the same vigor shown in Cleveland and Philadelphia this time around. Prying Kelly from Oregon has become a "Mission: Impossible" scenario for NFL teams.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW