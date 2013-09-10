Chip Kelly's Eagles use Rocky, Elvis images to call plays

Monday night's rollicking performance by the Philadelphia Eagles is due to become an All-22 blockbuster.
In a 33-27 win over the Washington Redskins, Chip Kelly's go-go offense jumped out to a 26-7 halftime lead that felt more like a whirlwind than a football game. It likely wasn't much fun for the fans at FedEx Field, but there's proof that Kelly possesses a sense of humor.
In a shout-out to Philly, Kelly's patented sideline flash cards featured a cast of the city's beloved heroes, including the Phillie Phanatic and Rocky Balboa. Also spotted: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bart Simpson and Elvis.
To the naked eye, the signs are a random parade of nonsense, but not to Kelly's players. Instead of long, ponderous play calls from the booth, the images relay instant information about formations, snap counts, motions, routes and so on. Why not try this at your office?
After Oregon's rise to power, the college game is no stranger to Kelly's nonverbal method of dialing in plays. The NFL is warming up to it, as with all things Chip.