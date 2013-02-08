Chip Kelly, Philadelphia Eagles finalize coaching staff

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles completed new coach Chip Kelly's staff on Friday, adding Dave Fipp as special teams coordinator.
Fipp, 38, was the assistant special teams coach for Miami from 2011-12. He joined the Dolphins after a three-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers from 2008-10. Fipp also spent 10 years coaching in college at San Jose State (2005-07), Nevada (2004), Cal Poly (2001-03), Arizona (2000) and Holy Cross (1998-99).
The rest of the staff includes: Greg Austin (assistant offensive line); Jerry Azzinaro (defensive line/assistant head coach); Bob Bicknell (wide receivers); Erik Chinander (assistant defensive line); Mike Dawson (defensive quality control); Matt Harper (assistant special teams); Josh Hingst (strength and conditioning); Shaun Huls (sports science coordinator); Bill Lazor (quarterbacks); John Lovett (defensive backs); Todd Lyght (assistant defensive backs); Bill McGovern (outside linebackers); Rick Minter (inside linebackers); Justin Peelle (assistant tight ends); Duce Staley (running backs); Jeff Stoutland (offensive line); Press Taylor (offensive quality control); and Ted Williams (tight ends).
Earlier, Kelly announced Pat Shurmur and Bill Davis as offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.
