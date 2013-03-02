Chip Kelly: Nnamdi Asomugha an 'outstanding' person

If the Eagles retain Asomugha, it reportedly will be at a massively-reduced cost. With defensive tackles Mike Patterson and Cullen Jenkins sent packing this week, you have to wonder if Asomugha will be next. Kelly wouldn't say much on that front. Let's keep in mind that his entire evaluation of the team boils down to film study. Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Kelly cannot work with his players on the field until team activities get cracking next month.