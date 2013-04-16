Chip Kelly: Michael Vick, Nick Foles 'even' at Eagles QB

Chip Kelly's first voluntary minicamp practice with the Philadelphia Eagles won't tell us everything about how the team will look come September, but every little clue helps.
Facing a full house of beat reporters, Kelly immediately was asked Tuesday which of his quarterbacks -- Michael Vick or Nick Foles -- sits atop the depth chart.
"It's even," Kelly said. "They both took reps with the ones."
Already seeming exhausted with the quarterback queries, Kelly offered that Vick took the initial wave of first-team snaps, but split reps with Foles from there on out. Even third-stringer Dennis Dixon got a snap, Kelly said, making it clear that competition will be a dominant theme as this year's team is pieced together.
The Eagles might not be done at quarterback, but Kelly -- showing a willingness to jab back and forth with scribes -- was hyper-vague on what the draft haul might bring. He blandly complimented this year's quarterback prospects, but Kelly acknowledged there's no sure-fire figure like Andrew Luck.
Kelly, today, is more concerned about the guys he has in-house, saying, "the players have all bought in" and he urged one reporter to view his depth chart as more of a seating chart.
"Everybody," Kelly said, "knows where they stand."