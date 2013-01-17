Chip Kelly has followed Michael Vick's entire career

"I don't have the answer," Kelly told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio on Thursday, via Rotoworld.com. "I know what a talent he is and have marveled of Michael since he was at Virginia Tech. I was at the University of New Hampshire when Michael was a freshman at Virginia Tech and we were getting ready to play James Madison. And Virginia Tech had some freshman quarterback running up and down the field. And I watch him in the NFL.