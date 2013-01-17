Chip Kelly has followed Michael Vick's entire career

Thoughts immediately turned to Michael Vick once it was learned that Chip Kelly would be the next coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Vick was benched down the stretch as the Eagles wanted an extensive look at rookie quarterback Nick Foles, but Vick seems to be the better fit in Kelly's offense.
"I don't have the answer," Kelly told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio on Thursday, via Rotoworld.com. "I know what a talent he is and have marveled of Michael since he was at Virginia Tech. I was at the University of New Hampshire when Michael was a freshman at Virginia Tech and we were getting ready to play James Madison. And Virginia Tech had some freshman quarterback running up and down the field. And I watch him in the NFL.
"I don't have any preconceived notions of anyone. I want to meet Michael and I want to talk to Michael. And I want to watch the tape. But there haven't been too many quarterbacks in the history of this game with the skill set that he has. I'm in the process of evaluating everyone on this team."
During his news conference, Kelly said there will be an emphasis on speed and youth, but he isn't locked into a running quarterback. Kelly's Oregon offense featured an up-tempo, read-option attack that thrived with athletic quarterbacks.
Of the Eagles' immediate options, Vick seems to be the best fit. We haven't forgotten his ridiculous turnover problem in 2012, but it wasn't like Foles stepped in and lit up the scoreboard.