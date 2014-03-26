Chip Kelly, Andy Reid: Michael Vick has plenty to offer

Michael Vick found a new home with Rex Ryan and the New York Jets. His former coaches, meanwhile, heaped glowing praise on the quarterback.
"Michael's been blessed with some unbelievable gifts," Andy Reid said at the NFL Annual Meeting, per the New York Daily News. "I don't think those have deteriorated. He's still going to go out there and be one of your fastest guys. He's going to be able to throw the ball as well as anybody. I think he will be a great mentor to the young kid. It sounds like they already have kind of an understanding there."
The current Kansas City Chiefs coach said he thinks Vick hooking up with his former offensive coordinator, Marty Mornhinweg, in New York is a positive. He also doesn't believe Vick's desire to start will outweigh his ability to be a leader for Geno Smith.
"I think he can still play," Reid said. "I'm not sure he's going in (with) that frame of mind. I don't know. I think he understands the young kid is the starter. He's going to compete with him every day, but yet he'll never step on that kid's toes. That's not how he operates."
Echoing Reid's thoughts, Chip Kelly hyped Vick as a player that might not be as fast as he once was, but still has the skills to contribute to a winning NFL squad.
"I still think he's got a lot of football left in him," said Kelly, who coached Vick last season, per ESPN.com. "He's got tremendous arm skill. I don't know too many guys in the league that have the arm that Mike does. There's still days in practice in December when he rips a couple and you're just like, 'Whoa.' He can throw the football. He still has the ability."
It's kind of Vick's former coaches to heap praise on him. The fact, however, is that there is a reason they are his former coaches.