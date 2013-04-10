Chilo Rachal signs contract with Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals today announced that the team has signed free-agent guard Chilo Rachal. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed.
Rachal joins the Cardinals after spending last season with the Chicago Bears, where he started eight games at left guard. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers after he was drafted in the second round (39th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft out of USC.
During his time on the 49ers, the 27-year old Rachal appeared in 55 games with 38 starts and helped running back Frank Gore rush for three 1,000-yard seasons. He only missed one game during his last three seasons with the 49ers.