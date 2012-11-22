Chilo Rachal returns, but Chicago Bears end his season

Chicago Bears guard Chilo Rachal made news Wednesday by abruptly quitting the team when he reportedly learned he had been demoted. The Bears placed him on the reserve/left team list.
Vaughn McClure of the Chicago Tribune reported that Rachal returned to the Bears' facility Thursday morning. It's unclear at this time if the Bears will reinstate him to the active roster. Rachal officially had five days to return to the team after leaving Wednesday. McClure reported Rachal's emotional state was "very bad."
The Bears could decide that Rachal isn't worth the drama. After all, they just benched him. Lovie Smith doesn't seem like the type of coach who will punish a player for an emotional decision, though.
UPDATE: The Bears decided it was too late for Rachal to rejoin the team. He's out for the season after being placed on the reserve/non-football injury list, according to a team release.