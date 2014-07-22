Chiefs' Travis Kelce healthy, poised for breakout

The Kansas City Chiefs did little to address their passing attack this offseason, but help is on the way in the form of a 2013 draft pick.
Tight end Travis Kelcejoined rookies and selected veterans for an early start to training camp on Monday, per The Kansas City Star. He had been limited to individual drills in offseason practices after undergoing microfracture knee surgery in October.
Now 100 percent recovered, Kelce was noticeably brace-free while catching passes from Alex Smith on Monday.
Drawing comparisons to Jason Witten, Heath Miller and Jeremy Shockey as the No. 63 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Kelce was ticketed for a major role last summer before the knee issue arose.
He ended up playing just one special teams snap in a lost rookie season.
General manager John Dorsey has made it clear several times in the past few months that the Chiefs are counting on Kelceto emerge as the primary pass-catching tight end.
With 4.61 wheels, Kelce can challenge safeties down the seam, opening the underneath routes that Smith likes to exploit in Andy Reid's offense.
The only reason Kelce did not make Around The League's "Making the Leap" countdown this offseason was the uncertainty over his knee.
Now that he's back to full health, Kelce is a prime candidate for a breakout season in the City of Fountains.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" shines a light on the most unpredictable teams entering the 2014 season.