Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: We have 'every piece' that we need to be 'great'

Kelce, along with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are the greatest pieces of the offense and the ones holding up their end of the bargain.

Mahomes ranks in the top five in both passing yards (2,257) and touchdowns (15), while Kelce has performed to his usual standard with 54 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns, all of which lead Kansas City pass catchers.

But even if Kelce is correct in claiming the Chiefs have the other pieces to be great around their two cornerstones, those haven't jelled perfectly yet.

The offense overall is operating with its weakest bite in years, currently ranked 12th in scoring after finishing sixth or better in every season of the Mahomes era. The Chiefs are averaging 23.4 points per game compared to 29.2 last year.

Some of the receivers' shortcomings came into focus during the Week 8 loss to the Broncos, but it's an even bigger topic of conversation thanks to Kansas City's upcoming game against the high-octane Dolphins and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who spent his first six seasons with the Chiefs without ever missing a Pro Bowl.

Kansas City's current leading wide receiver is rookie Rashee Rice, who has 361 yards and three scores on 30 receptions, but he's also pacing the corps in drops with five. The position group has 15, and the Chiefs overall have combined for 24 drops through eight games.

No WR has broken out as a sure thing for Mahomes when Kelce is otherwise covered, and no other wideout -- Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson -- has reached 20 catches near the midway point of the season.

The Chiefs did make a deal with the New York Jets to bring back Mecole Hardman, but were otherwise content to sit out the trade deadline.

Like Kelce, they have faith in the roster.