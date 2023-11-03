Around the NFL

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey on if he'll cover Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany: 'We'll see'

Published: Nov 03, 2023 at 10:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins know the key to slowing Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany, will be blanketing his favorite target, Travis Kelce.

With Jalen Ramsey preparing for his second game of the campaign following a preseason knee procedure, deploying the star cornerback against the Chiefs top pass-catcher is one option. But Friday, Ramsey wasn't letting any plans slip.

"We'll see," Ramsey told reporters from Germany when asked if he might cover Kelce, per the Miami Herald.

Few have slowed the dynamic tight end, who owns the ability to beat linebackers and safeties with precise route running, outmuscle corners and find gaps in zone defenses. The mind-meld between Kelce and Mahomes makes the duo nearly impossible to stop.

Related Links

"He lines up all over the place, so occasionally that could happen with him and Jalen," Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said on Thursday of the corner covering Kelce. "He's tough, he's a great tight end. He runs really good routes. Him and the quarterback have great karma together, especially as plays extend. He's tough to stop totally there. He's caught over 100 balls, how many years in a row? So, really, nobody's figured that out."

Kelce leads tight ends in receptions (54) and receiving yards (583) in 2023. Among all players, he's tied for eighth in catches and 11th in receiving yards despite missing Week 1 due to a knee injury.

Whether or not Fangio deploys Ramsey on Kelce a lot or a little Sunday in Germany -- airing exclusively on NFL Network and streaming on NFL+ -- the DC noted that the club has designs on moving the corner around in the coming contests.

"Yeah, I think at some point, possibly this game, but at some point we'll start moving him around," Fangio said on Thursday. "I think it's important that he gets his legs underneath him and feels comfortable out there."

In his first game in 2023 on Oct. 29, Ramsey baited Patriots quarterback Mac Jones into an interception while allowing one catch for 24 yards on three targets, per Next Gen Stats -- the catch came from Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown.

According to NGS, in four career games Ramsey has faced Kelce's Chiefs, the corner has been the nearest defender on the tight end for 30 snaps, allowing one catch on five targets. The lone reception went for a 39-yard touchdown in 2022 when Ramsey was with the L.A. Rams.

Related Content

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen nearing 10,000 career receiving yards

Los Angeles wide receiver Keenan Allen has a chance to become the second Chargers player in franchise history to hit the 10,000-yard mark on Monday night against the New York Jets.
news

Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. slows DeAndre Hopkins after requesting to shadow star WR

Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. contained Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins throughout Pittsburgh's 20-16 win over Tennessee on Thursday night.
news

Titans rookie QB Will Levis on loss to Steelers: 'Losing sucks'

Titans' rookie quarterback Will Levis got his first taste of losing as a starting quarterback as Tennessee fell 20-16 to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. "Losing sucks," Levis said via the team's official website.
news

Diontae Johnson's first TD catch in 668 days stands as Steelers' game-winner against Titans on Thursday night 

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Thursday night by way of a touchdown catch by wide receiver Diontae Johnson, marking the wide receiver's first TD grab since Week 17 of the 2021 season, a gap of 668 days and 21 games between scores.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Titans on Thursday night

Kenny Pickett hooked up with Diontae Johnson for the game-winning touchdown to rally past the Tennessee Titans, while Pittsburgh's D sealed the victory.
news

Titans WR Treylon Burks has full movement in extremities after being immobilized, carted off Thursday night

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was immobilized and carted off the field late in Thursday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has full movement in all his extremities.
news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) active vs. Steelers on Thursday night 

WR DeAndre Hopkins is officially active for the Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
news

Raiders' Davante Adams thanks Josh McDaniels, David Ziegler, but says 'it was time for some sort of change'

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams on Thursday addressed this week's firing of HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Eagles home games like nights at SEC stadiums

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will be making his first start in Philadelphia since 2021 on Sunday, and told reporters on Thursday that he feels ready for the rabid crowd that awaits him at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Colts LB Shaq Leonard frustrated with lesser usage: 'They say I don't make enough splash plays'

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Thursday expressed his frustration with his current role on defense.