Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Williams in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Prior to Williams' selection on Saturday, an HBCU player hadn't been drafted since Tennessee State's Lachavious Simmons was selected in the seventh round by the Chicago Bears in 2020. Williams is the highest HBCU selection since the year prior, when the Houston Texans grabbed Alabama State's Tytus Howard in the 2019 first round.

Seven selections after Williams, South Carolina State's Decobie Durant became the second HBCU draft choice of the day when the reigning Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams took him with pick No. 142 -- also in the fourth round. Durant is a 5-foot-10, 180-pound corner with 4.38 40-yard dash speed who tallied 38 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups as a senior, garnering Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year.