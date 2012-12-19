Chiefs: Scott Pioli, Romeo Crennel not told they're fired

Scott Pioli and Romeo Crennel remain employed by the Kansas City Chiefs and haven't been told otherwise.
A Chiefs spokesman told NFL.com's Albert Breer on Wednesday that neither the general manager nor the coach have been informed they will be fired after the season. A report to the contrary came out earlier in the day.
Rapoport: Week 16 game rankings
What's the best game on the Week 16 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. **More ...**
The Chiefs are 23-39 in four seasons with Pioli directing the franchise. They have played in only one playoff game during that span. Crennel finished 2011 as the interim coach after Todd Haley was fired, but he has gone 2-12 in 2012.
All signs point to Pioli and Crennel being relieved of their duties after the season. The Chiefs are no closer to being a winning franchise than they were when Pioli took over as GM. And they're no closer to having a franchise quarterback on the roster, either.
It's a little callous to talk about these two being fired after what they endured with Jovan Belcher, but that doesn't change the bottom line.