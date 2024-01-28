Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe) expected to play in AFC Championship Game vs. Ravens

He tallied 935 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, with another 244 yards and two scores on 44 catches, in 14 regular-season games played, and he's been a menace in the playoff thus far.

Pacheco has scored a rushing touchdown in each of Kansas City's two postseason games and has contributed 186 yards on the ground.

An underrated part of Patrick Mahomes' offense, Pacheco carried the rock 24 times in the Chiefs' wild-card win versus the Dolphins, and he contributed all but two of the team's RB carries last week against the Bills.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who handled the other two rushing attempts, will likely again spell Pacheco occasionally and need to be ready should either of the 24-year-old's injuries flare up to cause problems during the game.

With Pacheco active, Kansas City will better be able to attack Baltimore's only discernable weakness on defense. The Ravens boast the league's top-ranked scoring unit and rank sixth in passing defense, but they're middle of the road, 14th, against the run.