Chiefs, Rams, Eagles among sleepers; Packers, Colts will regress

I like everything the St. Louis Rams have done in the offseason. They've gotten faster on offense, finally adding the playmakers Sam Bradford has needed for years to be competitive. They play in an extremely tough division, but they already have an underrated defense with a couple of great corners and a very good pass rush. Building off an encouraging 7-8-1 mark in Jeff Fisher 's debut season, the Rams will compete for a wild-card slot.

Hopes are high for the Miami Dolphins to unseat the New England Patriots in the AFC East this season, but Joe Philbin's squad looks better on paper than it does on the field. Talent-wise, Miami is much thinner than you think, and Lamar Miller hasn't carried himself like he's about to be a breakout running back in 2013. The Dolphins are going to have a ton of games in which they have no choice but to throw the football 40 times in an effort to keep up with their opponents. And you know how that turns out -- just ask the 2012 Detroit Lions. The 'Fins will struggle just to get to eight wins -- six or seven might be more like it. But then there's the sunny side: That still might be good for second in the division!