Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not getting involved in DL Chris Jones' holdout: 'I just talk about football, and how he's doing'

It's good news that Jones is staying fit and hopefully ready to go once he returns to the Chiefs, but news in terms of progress on contract talks has been null.

While the offense has commanded the spotlight during the Chiefs' run among the NFL hierarchy, Jones has led the way for an underrated defense that has come up clutch down the stretch of many a playoff run.

Though Mahomes rightfully receives accolades and appreciation for driving the Chiefs to the top of the NFL world, the quarterback's ascension and Jones' as one of the top defensive linemen in the game have run parallel.

Jones joined Kansas City as a second-round pick in 2016, just a year prior to Mahomes being selected in the first round. Both broke out in 2018 with Jones racking up 15.5 sacks and Mahomes becoming Mahomes to the tune of an otherworldly MVP campaign in which he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. Since then, the two have been catalysts for the Chiefs advancing to three Super Bowls and winning a pair of Lombardi Trophies.

Thus, Mahomes is pining for No. 95's return to the practice field, even if he's not getting involved.