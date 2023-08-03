Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not getting involved in DL Chris Jones' holdout: 'I just talk about football, and how he's doing'

Published: Aug 02, 2023 at 08:19 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Patrick Mahomes wants Chris Jones back in the fold with their Kansas City Chiefs as much as anyone.

However, the Chiefs quarterback is clear that Jones' business as it relates to the defensive lineman's current contract holdout is his business alone.

"I talk to Chris, not necessarily about contract stuff," Mahomes said Wednesday, via team transcript. "That's how I am about all things, I never talk about the contracts, I just talk about football, and how he's doing. I mean he's working out; he's staying in shape. All of that will handle itself, and all I can do is just be supportive, be a teammate."

It's good news that Jones is staying fit and hopefully ready to go once he returns to the Chiefs, but news in terms of progress on contract talks has been null.

While the offense has commanded the spotlight during the Chiefs' run among the NFL hierarchy, Jones has led the way for an underrated defense that has come up clutch down the stretch of many a playoff run.

Though Mahomes rightfully receives accolades and appreciation for driving the Chiefs to the top of the NFL world, the quarterback's ascension and Jones' as one of the top defensive linemen in the game have run parallel.

Jones joined Kansas City as a second-round pick in 2016, just a year prior to Mahomes being selected in the first round. Both broke out in 2018 with Jones racking up 15.5 sacks and Mahomes becoming Mahomes to the tune of an otherworldly MVP campaign in which he threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns. Since then, the two have been catalysts for the Chiefs advancing to three Super Bowls and winning a pair of Lombardi Trophies.

Thus, Mahomes is pining for No. 95's return to the practice field, even if he's not getting involved.

"I mean, that's one of the guys that's been a staple to this organization for a long time," Mahomes said, "so hopefully we get him back in camp as soon as possible."

Related Links

Jones has been missing in action dating back to mandatory minicamp and now since the first day of Chiefs training camp on July 22.

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman is looking for an extension ahead of the final year of his current four-year, $80 million deal.

Coming off a career year that featured 44 tackles and matching his career-high sack total, Jones is due $19.5 million in base salary. He also has no guaranteed money left on his contract.

At an average annual salary of $20 million for his contract, Jones sits at ninth among interior defensive linemen with the likes of Quinnen Williams, Dexter Lawrence and Daron Payne having inked extensions this offseason that put them in the $20 million-per club. They're all trailing the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, who's making $31.6 million per year -- north of $6 million more than second-place Williams. It's likely Jones envisions moving into Donald's neighborhood.

Right now, Mahomes and Co. are hoping to have him back in the neighborhood of St. Joseph, Missouri for training camp, but with August dawning, the wait for Jones' return -- and a new deal that will go with it -- continues.

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 30-21: Sauce Gardner debuts as top rookie; Austin Ekeler among three RBs

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Jets CB Sauce Gardner from Nos. 30-21?

news

Former 49ers RB Frank Gore joins team's front office as football personnel advisor

Frank Gore has officially returned to the Bay Area. Gore, who spent a decade with the 49ers as a player, has now accepted a role in the team's front office as a Football Personnel Advisor, the Niners announced Wednesday.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's mustache returns; Patriots QB Mac Jones yearning to lead in Year 3

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles' Haason Reddick has nothing to 'prove to anybody' after career year, hints at being underpaid

Over his past three regular seasons, Haason Reddick has compiled 39.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles and four recoveries for the Cardinals, Panthers and Eagles. He said Tuesday that he's done hyping his production.

news

Battling for starting gig, Jets OT Mekhi Becton treating Hall of Fame Game like 'regular game'

Most first-round picks don't participate in the Hall of Fame Game, but New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton will be on the field plenty Thursday night as preseason action kicks off against the Cleveland Browns.

news

Browns' Stefanski: 'We're all curious' how kickoff rule will play out in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game

The NFL approved a new kickoff rule this offseason that was met with ire by many coaches. We'll get our first look at how it's handled Thursday when the preseason officially kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game.

news

Buccaneers OC Dave Canales: QB competition between Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask has 'absolutely' tightened

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' nondescript quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask rages on. Asked Tuesday if the battle for the QB1 job has tightened in recent days, offensive coordinator Dave Canales responded: "Oh, absolutely."

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara meets with Commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss Las Vegas incident from February 2022

Saints running back Alvin Kamara met with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday in New York to discuss an incident that occurred in February 2022 in Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice with hamstring injury; HC Sean McVay has no update on status

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left practice Tuesday with a hamstring injury. Kupp appeared to pull up during a route, according to head coach Sean McVay, who did not provide specifics on the injury.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on whether Mac Jones is QB1: 'Everybody is out here competing'

Asked specifically if there was an open competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe for QB1, Bill Belichick said every player on the team is competing.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More