Chiefs place TE Moeaki on injured reserve, set roster at 53

The Chiefs took a different approach than most teams during the preseason, playing their starters sparingly early on to guard against injuries after the NFL lockout wiped out a normal offseason. The first-team unit then played into the second half against the Packers, while most teams used the final preseason game largely to rest their regulars. Several players were banged up in the game, including Moeaki, who limped off the field with what's believed to be a knee injury.