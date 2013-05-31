Around the League

Presented By

Chiefs' Jamaal Charles is Andy Reid's latest chess piece

Published: May 31, 2013 at 03:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs got a scare Friday when Jamaal Charles limped off the field after having his toe stepped on. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative.

Schein: The good kind of divorce

_Schein-65x90.jpg

After a difficult parting of ways, Andy Reid and the Eagles are both in position to succeed in 2013, Adam Schein writes. More ...

If there's one skill-position player the Chiefs can ill-afford to lose this year, it's Charles at running back. He finished second and fourth in the NFL in rushing in his last two healthy seasons. New coach Andy Reid has even bigger plans for him this year.

Previous coaching staffs have never fully exploited Charles' pass-catching skills like Reid has with versatile backs such as Brian Westbrook and LeSean McCoy.

The NFL buzzword for 2013 is "multiple." Reid and offensive coordinator Doug Pederson are using Charles as a versatile chess piece, lining him up as a traditional tailback, as the deep back in the pistol and split out wide at receiver in the Chiefs' multiple formations.

"Really, I think the sky is the limit with him with what we're trying to do," Pederson said, via Fox Sports Kansas City. "You've seen him sprint out of the single receiver, and he'll come out of the backfield. He's a guy that needs to move around, and (one) you can put in different positions, motion out the back, shift him from the backfield. He catches the ball so well that you have to take advantage of that offensively."

Reid's primary tailbacks with the Philadelphia Eagles averaged 65 receptions per season from 2004 to 2011. Fantasy football owners should note that Charles' receiving production is sure to rise after averaging only 40 catches per in his three seasons as a starter.

Follow Chris Wesseling on Twitter @ChrisWesseling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW