Chiefs HC Andy Reid on Chris Jones' clutch play in Super Bowl LVIII win: 'He pushed himself probably further than he thought he could'

One of Jones' signature plays was his relentless pressure of 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on what would be the Niners' final offensive play of the game. Purdy had Brandon Aiyuk streaking open in the end zone, but the pressure forced Purdy to throw the ball away.

Reid and Jones also shared an intimate moment after the Super Bowl victory -- at the bottom of the dog pile -- with the coach saying that Jones responded in a big way after he'd pushed him to deliver on the biggest of stages.

"Yeah, so happy for him," Reid said. "I'd kinda been riding him a little bit, we needed him in there. And he was spent, and he was tired, but he sucked it up and he got out there and he pushed himself probably further than he thought he could push himself.

"I mean, he took himself to that state, that wrestling state where you've got to really reach down in there and kind of get through that evil thing that's kicking your butt internally. He did that, and I'm so proud of him for that."

Veach said leading up to the game that re-signing the 29-year old Jones, who was just named to his fifth Pro Bowl team and was named first-team All-Pro in back-to-back years, would be one of the team's priorities this offseason, along with bringing back corneback L’Jarius Sneed.

"Sometimes I look at our situation and I'm like, 'I don't know how we're going to do this,' but we usually work through things systematically and have a list of the priorities," Veach said at the time, via ESPN. "Certainly, Chris and LJ are at the top of the list.

"It's extremely hard because you have two keystone players there."

Sneed would be one of the most coveted free agents if he hit the open market. But so would Jones. The Chiefs are currently about $22 million under the projected salary cap for 2024, per Over The Cap, but signing both will come with some challenges.