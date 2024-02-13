CBS Sports' presentation of Super Bowl LVIII most-watched telecast in history

CBS Sports' coverage of Super Bowl LVIII, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, delivered the most-watched telecast in history with a total audience delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, including NFL+.
Viewership figures are based on Nielsen Fast National data and Adobe Analytics. Final Nielsen data will be available tomorrow.
Record-Setting Viewership
- Super Bowl LVIII is the most-watched program ever, averaging 123.4 million viewers across all platforms, up +7% versus last year's Super Bowl which was the previous record (115.1 million).
- More than 200 million viewers (202.4) watched all or part of Super Bowl LVIII across all networks, the highest unduplicated total audience in history and up +10% versus last year's Super Bowl (183.6 million).
- Univision averaged more than 2.2 million viewers, the highest Super Bowl viewership on record for a Spanish-language network.
CBS Leads the Way with Largest Audience Ever for Single Network
- Super Bowl LVIII on CBS led the way with 120.0 million viewers, the largest audience in history for a single network.
- Super Bowl LVIII capped off a record-setting season for CBS Sports. The "NFL ON CBS" scored the most-watched regular season since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998 as well as the Network's best postseason viewership since 1998.
Most-Streamed Super Bowl Ever
- Super Bowl LVIII is the most-streamed Super Bowl in history led by a record-setting audience on Paramount+.