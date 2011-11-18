Around the League

Presented By

Chiefs GM Pioli says critics of Pats' Belichick are 'ridiculous'

Published: Nov 18, 2011 at 10:49 AM

The offseason acquisitions of Albert Haynesworth and Chad Ochocinco have gone over about as well as a Creed reunion tour, but former Patriots vice president of football operations Scott Pioli thinks it's "ridiculous" for anyone to doubt Bill Belichick's ability to evaluate personnel.

"What happened during our time here together for the nine years was special," said Pioli, according to WEEI-AM (via ProFootballTalk.com). "A lot of things came together, the alignment of a lot of things: ownership, coaching, players and all the other people, It's inevitable that things are going to change."

Pioli -- now the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs -- believes Belichick's résumé should afford him the benefit of the doubt.

"I'm not sure why Patriots fans are disillusioned at different times, because they're going to be in the hunt every year," Pioli said. "They still have great ownership, they still have the best coach in the NFL and there's a lot of good people there that are finding players. It's still a special place. Don't worry, Patriots fans."

When Jets defensive end Calvin Pace jokingly called the Patriots the "Evil Empire" earlier this month, the man was onto something. In the wake of the New York Yankees' dynasty years of the late 90s and early 2000s, the George Steinbrenner doctrine of "Anything less than a championship is failure" came to define the mind-set of both the organization and fanbase. Robert Kraft is no Steinbrenner, but the same thinking saddles the Patriots, who will always be measured against their glory years.

Pioli has moved on, quickly learning in K.C. how difficult it is to replicate year-to-year success. Belichick hasn't hit on every draft, free-agent signing, or trade, but he's done enough to keep the Patriots at the top of the AFC for a decade and counting. He might not be beyond reproach, but he's certainly close.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.