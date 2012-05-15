Chiefs' Flowers 'not too worried about' Manning

Denver made the biggest splash this offseason, but Manning is working with a roster that lacks the talent of his Indianapolis Colts teams of old. The Broncos have some noticeable holes and the Chiefs weren't far behind them in 2011. Kansas City lost starting quarterback Matt Cassel for almost half the season and managed just one less win than Denver. The Chiefs vibe "dark horse" in this division, even if their 10-6 team of two seasons ago is a distant memory.