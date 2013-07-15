Chiefs, Dolphins, Giants among teams with reasons for optimism

The Miami Dolphins have to be optimistic after landing several targeted free agents and snaring the player they coveted in the 2013 NFL Draft: Dion Jordan. The New England Patriots are clearly weakened, and if Danny Amendola can't stay healthy at wideout, this will be a two-horse race in the AFC East. Considering the fact that the Dolphins have made the playoffs just once in the past 11 seasons, the positive vibes have to be flowing in that organization. Let us also not forget that the club was able to make it to 7-9 with a rookie head coach and rookie quarterback last season.