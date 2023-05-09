Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed responds to Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: We're going to show him when he gets here

Hill said in April that he was looking to be the Chiefs' "worst enemy" in the matchup, the first time the wideout would get to face his former team of six years since relocating to Miami.

But Sneed dismissed Hill's taunts, saying that while he's heard what Hill said, he believes Hill will change his tone when the Dolphins get to Kansas City.

"I don't really get into it, but I take notes on what he said. I see it," he said. "I been on the internet and I see what he's saying. We'll see once he comes to the Arrowhead."