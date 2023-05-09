Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed responds to Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: We're going to show him when he gets here

Though the Chiefs are only a few months removed from winning Super Bowl LVII, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is already looking toward the team's 2023 matchups, and which former players he'll encounter as K.C. tries to win a second straight Lombardi trophy.
The Chiefs' schedule will include many highly anticipated matchups with other teams who made the playoffs last season, as the Bills, Chargers, Dolphins and Bengals are all on the docket, as well as a much-discussed Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles. Overall, Kansas City will play eight games against 2022 postseason teams.
And on a personal level, that means Sneed and the Chiefs secondary will have the opportunity to line up against some of the top pass catchers in the game, such as Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.
Speaking on NFL Total Access on Tuesday, Sneed was asked which WR matchup he was most looking forward to, and specifically named the Raiders' Davante Adams and the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill as players he has his eye on. But while the prospect of playing against Adams elicited positive feelings, Sneed viewed the return of his former teammate to Arrowhead Stadium with a different sort of anticipation.
"I love that matchup with me and Davante. He's a great player, great rival, too," Sneed said. "Tyreek been talking a lot of trash, himself, this year. He talking about coming back to the Arrowhead. We going to show him, though, when he get there."
Hill said in April that he was looking to be the Chiefs' "worst enemy" in the matchup, the first time the wideout would get to face his former team of six years since relocating to Miami.
But Sneed dismissed Hill's taunts, saying that while he's heard what Hill said, he believes Hill will change his tone when the Dolphins get to Kansas City.
"I don't really get into it, but I take notes on what he said. I see it," he said. "I been on the internet and I see what he's saying. We'll see once he comes to the Arrowhead."
The full 2023 schedule will be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, at which point we'll know how long into the season these players will have to wait before getting to face off and back up their talk with play.