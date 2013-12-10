Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles flexed to 'SNF'

Chip Kelly's Philadelphia Eagles and Marc Trestman's Chicago Bears have emerged as two of the most entertaining teams in the league this season.
The NFL acknowledged as much Tuesday, announcing that the Week 16Bears-Eagles game on Dec. 22 will be flexed to 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC. That tilt will replace the New England Patriots-Baltimore Ravensgame, which will move to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
Both games are attractive matchups. The big winner just might be CBS, which is granted the premier AFC battle of the afternoon.
If the NFC East isn't decided until the season finale, the Eagles could find themselves being flexed into the Sunday night game in back-to-back weeks when they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys.