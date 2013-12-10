 Skip to main content
Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles flexed to 'SNF'

Dec 10, 2013
Chris Wesseling

Chip Kelly's Philadelphia Eagles and Marc Trestman's Chicago Bears have emerged as two of the most entertaining teams in the league this season.

The NFL acknowledged as much Tuesday, announcing that the Week 16Bears-Eagles game on Dec. 22 will be flexed to 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC. That tilt will replace the New England Patriots-Baltimore Ravensgame, which will move to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The playoff picture

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

How would your team's prospects look if the season ended today? See where each team stands in the playoff picture midway through the season. **More ...**

It's a minor surprise that two traditional AFC powerhouses are being displaced, but this change is a nod to the potential ratings edge of two fresh teams with innovative offenses. There's also the possibility of the Eagles or Bears clinching the NFC East and NFC North, respectively.

Both games are attractive matchups. The big winner just might be CBS, which is granted the premier AFC battle of the afternoon.

If the NFC East isn't decided until the season finale, the Eagles could find themselves being flexed into the Sunday night game in back-to-back weeks when they travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys.

As far as we're concerned, the more Eagles and Bears the better. Get your popcorn ready.

