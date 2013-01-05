Chicago Bears to interview CFL coach Marc Trestman

The Chicago Bears will interview Montreal Alouettes coach Marc Trestman for their head-coaching position, two people informed of the Bears' plans told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Saturday.
Trestman had 17 years of NFL experience when he took the Montreal job before the 2008 season. The Alouettes advanced to three title games and won two championships under Trestman. He coached a variety of offensive positions in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, and he was the Oakland Raiders' offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2003.
The Bearsalso have shown interest in Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians, Bucs offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan, Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys special teams coach Joe DeCamillis and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Tom Clements.