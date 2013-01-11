Chicago Bears to continue search for head coach

Perhaps the Chicago Bears will wind up hiring CFL coach Marc Trestman as their next coach in the next few weeks. But they are not close to doing so, despite a tweet that started an uproar in Chicago.
"Looks like 2 of my guys getting NFL jobs..Chud Cleveland and my QB coach at U Trestman to Chicago."
Rob Chudzinski will indeed be introduced as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Friday morning. But the Trestman news came out of nowhere. He's been one of many interviews for the Bears. Johnson is not in the habit of breaking news, and we suspect he just read something incorrectly. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Bears have no official comment, which is consistent with their approach throughout the coaching process.
Ian Rapoport and Albert Breer of NFL.com confirm that the Bears will continue to interview head-coaching candidates. Furthermore, Bears general manager Phil Emery indicated before the process started that he would have a second round of interviews with "finalists." The Bears haven't even finished their first round of interviews with 13 whopping candidates.
Perhaps Johnson does have an inside scoop here and Trestman will land in Chicago, but his tweet looks premature at best.